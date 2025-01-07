Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Rob Nixon announces retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police has announced his retirement.

Rob Nixon, who has been in the role since March 2022, has said he will leave policing in March this year.

Chief Constable Nixon took on the role previously held by Simon Cole. Mr Nixon’s departure will bring his 32-year policing career to an end – a career which Leicestershire Police said has been “defined by a commitment to service, innovation and collaboration”.

In a statement, Mr Nixon said leading the force which he joined as a constable has been “the honour of a lifetime”. He added: “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some incredible people – dedicated police officers and staff, and from partner agencies – whose endless commitment to our communities has continually inspired me to do more.

Chief Constable Rob Nixon (photo: Leicestershire Police).

“I have been fortunate to serve vibrant and diverse communities here throughout my career. The unique support of local people and partners has been integral to keeping people safe.”

During his time as Chief Constable, he dealt with the 2022 disorder in Leicester, which saw days of violence break out in east Leicester following the conclusion of an India v Pakistan cricket match.

He also led on national initiatives, including in his role as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for criminal justice since 2023.

Mr Nixon said he will continue to work to improve policing at both a local and national level and also continue to raise funds in partnership with The Ian and Clare Mattioli Charitable Trust to deliver a Memorial Garden at police headquarters in Enderby.