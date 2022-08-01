International sporting event comes to the Harborough district skies this month

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth

The Women's World Gliding Championship starts on August 13, until August 27, and, to celebrate the event, two concurrent opening ceremony events are being held in local town centres.

The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth will be transformed for 14 intense competition days as thousands of kilometres of flight concludes to reveal the world champion.

You can watch the amazing spectacle of the mass launch of up to 100 gliders, follow live race tracking, enjoy a great family day out with activities for the kids, air and ground displays, food stalls and more.

A Harborough District Council spokesperson said: "Join us on The Square in Market Harborough on Saturday August 13, from 10am to 4pm, to greet and welcome the 12 competing international teams taking part.

"There'll be a procession of teams at 11am, welcome from the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Harborough FM, 'have a go on a glider' flight simulator, decorated shop windows, food stalls and more.