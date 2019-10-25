How Harborough will be marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War

The 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War will be marked by special VE Day events and activities across Harborough district next year.

The huge national celebration for Victory in Europe Day 75 will stretch across the weekend of May 8 to 10, 2020.

The early May Bank Holiday will move from Monday May 4 to Friday May 8 as the UK supports an international celebration of peace, remembrance and reflection.

A “celebratory event” is set to be held in Market Harborough town centre on May 8 along with other commemorative get-togethers in the area.

More than 20,000 pubs all over Britain are backing The Nation's Toast.

Landlords will urge customers to raise a glass to the heroes of World War II while church bells will ring out for peace.

“The council is also exploring the possibility of what could be done to mark 75 years of Victory over Japan Day in August 2020,” said a council spokesman.

Cllr Phil King, leader of Harborough council, said: “It is absolutely fitting that we acknowledge and come together as a community to commemorate the 75 years since VE Day.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Harborough at War team, Royal British Legion, town and parish councils, schools, businesses, and the public to deliver a celebratory event across Harborough district to commemorate this significant occasion.”