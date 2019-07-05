Here's what £120,000 can buy you in the Harborough area We've had a look at what you could buy for up to £120,000 in the Harborough area. Here are a selection of properties on the market for up to £120,000 around the Harborough area. 1. 2 bed end terrace house, Great Bowden A stunning 2 bedroomed luxury home, traditional build with aspirational interiors, for contemporary living. GBP104,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo 2. 1 bed flat, Ironwood Avenue, Desborough A spacious coachhouse apartment. GBP120,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo 3. 1 bed flat, Fleckney. A first-floor apartment situated in a quiet area of Fleckney. GBP120,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo 4. 1 bed flat, Husbands Bosworth. A ground floor flat in the heart of the village. GBP99,950 Zoopla other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3