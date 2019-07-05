What can 120,00 buy you?

Here's what £120,000 can buy you in the Harborough area

We've had a look at what you could buy for up to £120,000 in the Harborough area.

A stunning 2 bedroomed luxury home, traditional build with aspirational interiors, for contemporary living. GBP104,000

1. 2 bed end terrace house, Great Bowden

A spacious coachhouse apartment. GBP120,000

2. 1 bed flat, Ironwood Avenue, Desborough

A first-floor apartment situated in a quiet area of Fleckney. GBP120,000

3. 1 bed flat, Fleckney.

A ground floor flat in the heart of the village. GBP99,950

4. 1 bed flat, Husbands Bosworth.

