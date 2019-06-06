Here's how to get the exclusive cocktail created by a Harborough distillery and bar to mark World Gin Day

Market Harborough's own distillery has teamed up with a local bar to create a special cocktail to celebrate World Gin Day.

Market Harborough distillery, Two Birds Spirits, has teamed up with Cellar 44 in St Mary’s Road to create an exclusive cocktail for World Gin Day on Saturday, June 8.

Using Two Birds’ new Watermelon Gin, the teams have worked together to create a mix of watermelon, white wine and cassis.

The cocktail will be served exclusively at Cellar 44 this Saturday for one day only, alongside Two Birds’ summer aperitif Strawberry Crush - a long-serve cocktail of Watermelon Gin, strawberry and vanilla gin, lime juice and seasonal garnishes.

Simon Brannon, head distiller at Two Birds Spirits which is based on the Welland Business Park said: “We’re really excited to be working with Cellar 44 for this World Gin Day exclusive.

“As two local businesses that are passionate about creating new and exciting experiences, we had great fun working with Noah and the team to create this collaborative cocktail. We hope it’ll be the first of many more to come.”

Bar manager, Noah Connell added: “Having only opened in January, working with Two Birds on an exclusive cocktail for World Gin Day has been an amazing experience for us.

“We’re already making a name for ourselves as a great cocktail bar so to be creating our own using local, artisan spirits is going to prove to be very popular with our visitors on World Gin Day.”

For more information about Two Birds Spirits visit www.twobirdsspirits.co.uk