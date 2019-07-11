Helping Market Harborough's community to grow

‘Growing community’ is one of the themes for the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity (MHBC).

Market Harborough, Little Bowden and Great Bowden are literally growing before our eyes and there are lots of ways in which we can help to make life better for our growing community.

Allotment holders on the Stevens Road site

What a lot of people don’t know is that the charity is also responsible for a community of gardeners based at its two allotment sites on Stevens Street and Northampton Road. We have 100 plots at the first site and 40 at Northampton Road.

You can find more information about the allotments and how to apply for one by visiting our website at www.mhbcharity.co.uk or contacting our office on 01858 419128. Allotments are always popular and there is currently a waiting list but don’t let this put you off.

While the allotments are owned and run by MHBC, the Harborough Allotment Group (HAG) represents the allotment holders, liaises with the charity and organises lots of activities on the allotment. They have their own bi-monthly newsletter as well as a closed Facebook page for people to keep in touch and get advice.

All new members receive a welcome pack, and the group includes ‘Master Gardeners’ who are all happy to provide advice and tips. HAG also runs a seed club so that members can buy seed at reduced rates.

Allotment holders on the Stevens Road site

The allotments are contributing to the environment. The Stevens Street site includes special ‘wildlife’ corridors which are left virtually untouched and allow wildlife to thrive on the site.

HAG is also exploring ways of producing organics compost, and there is team of Compost Champions and a Master Composter heading up the project.

The allotments are playing their part in nurturing the next generation of gardeners. In 2018 Harborough in Bloom started a joint venture with Market Harborough Church of England school.



Children from the school began a wildflower area nurturing a corridor next to the two ponds on the Stevens Street site.

The allotments are there for all ages and abilities and MHBC has funded raised beds at both sites to make allotments more accessible.

The allotments are also playing their part in the rehabilitation of offenders through the Community Payback Team which provides weekend workers to work on general areas of the sites.

The allotments are just one aspect of the work done by Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity. You can find out more on our website by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.