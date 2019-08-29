Have your say on the future of Market Harborough's town centre

People are can have their say on the future of Market Harborough town centre at an event in September.

Following on from the ongoing work around the Lutterworth Masterplan, and discussions around how to improve Lutterworth town centre, Harborough District Council is now asking people to share their ideas on what they would like Market Harborough town centre to look like in 10 to 15 years time.

A drop-in roadshow exhibition will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 11am to 4pm, at Harborough Market, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, LE16 9HB.

Feedback from the public will help inform proposals to improve Market Harborough town centre. The drop-in session will focus on what the town does well, and what improvements could be made to make it more successful in the future.

Cllr Phil King, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is a really good opportunity for people to have a real say on how Market Harborough evolves to help add to the vitality of the town.

"It follows on from the excellent work being done in Lutterworth, in recent months, to look at ways to improve the economic vibrancy of the town and ensure businesses are able to prosper.”

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of the opposition Lib Dems on Harborough District Council, has urged the public to get involved in numbers saying: “Town centres across the county are in a state of uncertainty and change.

"It’s vital that when this report comes before council it is backed by the opinions of the many rather than just a few. I hope that people will engage and tell us what their aspirations are, what they suggest. It’s vital."