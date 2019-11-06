Harborough town centre building glows red to support Poppy Appeal
The War Memorial in Market Harborough is cloaked in a blood-red glow as the town gears up to honour Remembrance Day on Sunday (Nov 10).
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:22 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 12:28 pm
The evocative light is cast by Market Harborough Building Society, standing tall just yards away from the cenotaph on The Square.
The imposing building is one of 25 sites across Leicestershire being lit up red after dark to showcase the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
The Building Society’s striking Welland House headquarters also stands guard to Harborough’s much-loved Memorial Gardens.
