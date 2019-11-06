Harborough town centre building glows red to support Poppy Appeal

The Market Harborough Building Society is being lit up red after dark in support of this years Poppy Appeal.

The evocative light is cast by Market Harborough Building Society, standing tall just yards away from the cenotaph on The Square.

The imposing building is one of 25 sites across Leicestershire being lit up red after dark to showcase the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The Building Society’s striking Welland House headquarters also stands guard to Harborough’s much-loved Memorial Gardens.

