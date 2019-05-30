Harborough Singers prepare for Mallorca tour

The Harborough Singers have received well over 20 applications for their current vacancy of musical director (MD) as they prepare for a tour of Mallorca.

The local group took the difficult decision in January to say goodbye to David Beavan, their former MD, in order to pursue fresh musical aims and ambitions.

Choir chairman Tim Blades said: “We expected a handful of applications, but in fact we have been absolutely delighted with the level of interest shown, the freshness of approach and the sheer musical quality of the candidates.”

Auditions are taking place in earnest and the Singers hope to unveil their new director in the autumn.

In the meantime, they have appointed Nic Cummings as associate MD, assisted by Julie Shaw.

Recent rehearsals have centred on the choir’s upcoming tour of Mallorca.

The group will travel to Palma on May 25 to sing in a number of venues – including the great cathedral, La Seu and in the picturesque town of Soller.

To focus on the tour, the Singers have withdrawn from a collaboration with Youth Brass 2000 in Rothwell and Corby, as well as the Great Bowden Fest in July.

The Singers will be performing in Lyddington on Saturday October 26 and the well-loved Celebrity concert at St Dionysius, Market Harborough on Saturday December 21. Please check out the Singers’ website www.harboroughsingers.com for details and to reserve tickets.