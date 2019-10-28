Harborough's Poppy Appeal begins - and organisers want to hit a record amount

Scores of people turned out in torrential rain to kickstart the annual Poppy Appeal in Market Harborough on Saturday morning (Oct 26).

Men, women and children looked on from beneath dripping brollies as Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, launched the campaign backed by Northampton Pipe Band.

Cadets during the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal on the Square in Market Harborough.

Cllr Johnson told the drenched crowd gathered by the Memorial Gates on The Square: “The poppy appeal passed the £50 million mark nationally for the first time last year.

“We also had a bumper year here in Harborough.

“But I’m sure we can do even better this year and raise even more money.”

Cllr Johnson told the Harborough Mail afterwards: “Let’s hit a figure to be proud of.

Chairman Barbara Johnson of Harborough District Council launches this year's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal on the Square in Market Harborough.

“The Royal British Legion (RBL) does so much good work for so many ex-servicemen and women right across our district.”

She added: “This is not just about the two big world wars either.

“British men and women have also been killed and injured in wars, conflicts and actions worldwide since the last war.

“They need ongoing support and we need to get behind them 100 per cent.”

The Rev John Morley, president of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, said: “The people of our town and our district never fail to amaze me.

“They always turn out to show their support – even in the worst weather.”

Mr Morley added: “I’d also like to pay tribute to the young cadets here today from across all branches of the forces.

“It’s cold and it’s hammering down but they do a fantastic job ferrying poppies to shops and businesses around the town centre.”

Saturated Stewart Harrison, 72, chairman of Market Harborough RBL, said he’d had to tackle a last-minute crisis to get the show on the road.

Mr Harrison said: “We ordered 60,000 poppies from the legion’s poppy factory at Aylesford, Kent.

“We should have received them weeks ago.

“But due to distribution problems I only got them on Tuesday night – so that was stressful.

“They arrive loose by lorry and I was up from 3 in the morning to the following afternoon boxing them all up.

“It’s a massive and complex logistical operation.”

But the former RAF and army serviceman added: “Raising vital funds will make all the hard work and worry worthwhile.

“We’ve set up a stall in the indoor market here, which is our base, and I’m sure local people will respond brilliantly.

“The legion was founded in 1921 and today we are going as strong as ever.

“Almost 100 years on we are very much alive and kicking as we support servicemen and women, as well as their families, who desperately require and deserve our help.”