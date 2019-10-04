Harborough's MP welcomes £450m investment in Leicestershire's hospitals

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said he’s “over the moon” as he backed a huge new £450 million shot in the arm for Leicestershire hospitals.

The Conservative MP spoke after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the massive investment to drastically upgrade facilities.

From left, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Neil O'Brien MP

The dramatic cash injection has also been backed by Market Harborough health campaigner Cllr Phil Knowles.

Mr O’Brien said: “This is brilliant.

“It means we’ll be getting fantastic new facilities benefitting thousands of people who live in the Harborough area.”

Leicester General and the Royal Infirmary will be upgraded as part of a plan which will see:

- A new Maternity Hospital and dedicated Children’s Hospital at the Royal Infirmary

- Two ‘super’ intensive care units with 100 beds in total, almost double the current number

- A major planned care Treatment Centre at the Glenfield Hospital

- Modernised wards, operating theatres and imaging facilities, and extra car parking.

Leicester’s hospitals were one of just six trusts across the country to receive the enormous vote of confidence.

“In the summer last year I and other MPs in the county set out a detailed case for this investment to the Health Secretary.

“I have been banging the drum for this relentlessly, most recently when Health Secretary Matt Hancock visited Leicester a couple of weeks ago,” said Mr O’Brien.

“It is great to see this plan we have been campaigning for finally becoming a reality.

“I am absolutely over the moon.”

He said new facilities should be built over the next two years.

“It will also make the hospitals much more efficient because services like maternity won’t be split over two sites any more.

“There are some really great staff at Leicester hospitals and now we will also have great facilities for staff and patients,” said Mr O’Brien.

“Leicester Royal Infirmary benefits from a great new Accident and Emergency unit.

“But behind it are too many old facilities and this investment will upgrade the hospitals throughout.

“It’s also great to sort out the parking which I know from experience can be really hard, particularly at the Royal Infirmary.

“It will also help further upgrade the world-leading children’s heart unit we have locally.”

Cllr Knowles, Liberal Democrat leader on Harborough District Council, said: “This new hospital investment is warmly welcomed.

“I await full timescales and details with interest.

“It’s very important that the benefits of NHS care in Leicester are delivered as close to home as possible.”