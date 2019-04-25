Harborough musician launches his debut EP in town

A young musician will launch his debut MP in Market Harborough after battling mental health issues

Alex McCarthy, 19, a talented music student from Market Harborough, always fantasised about pursuing a career within the music industry. However, following the tragic death of his Grandma in 2014, Alex has battled with mental health issues.

Alex McCarthy

With his Grandma never far from his mind, he has made it his mission to do all that he can to make her proud.

Alex’s Grandma always encouraged his love for music, buying him his first saxophone at age 11 and paying for weekly lessons.

The launch, which is being held at Louisa’s Place in Market Harborough, the heart of Alex’s roots - on Thursday April 25 from 8pm, will be a fitting tribute to his late Grandma, conveying his emotions and hopes through song.

The musical talent said: “I’m over the moon to be releasing my debut EP. The title of the EP is called Wraith, which is linked to my struggles of feeling like a ghost - trying to get noticed within the music industry, as well as dealing with the grief of losing my Grandma.”

Alex McCarthy

He continues: “No matter how good your music may be, if your music isn’t being heard you are basically a ghost as the word wraith represents.”

This is a very exciting year for Alex, as he embarks on the next stage of his career to study music technology at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. This is a huge breakthrough for

the young musician; from writing, recording and producing in the comfort of his bedroom to the world-class recording studios the university has to offer.

Sally Noice, 48, manager at Louisa’s Place said: “Alex started off working for us a year ago and we are so proud of everything he has achieved. It seemed the perfect place for Alex to

showcase his EP, as this is where he first started performing on a Saturday night, and now he is debuting his own music here. It’s brilliant.”

Throughout the years the musical talent has faced multiple setbacks and rejections, affecting his confidence. Alex is now, however, with hard work, and a belief that his music speaks for him, is answering the critics and proving his demons don’t define him - with thousands of streams under his belt and music broadcast on local and East Midlands radio, Alex appears to be coming into the light and creating music to be proud of.

For more information follow Alex on Instagram for updates on new music @__alexmc