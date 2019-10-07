Harborough fundraiser completes charity walk and declares ‘there’s a lot of miles left in me yet!’

A veteran Market Harborough fundraiser aims to rake in over £1,000 after staging a 10-mile walk for Guide Dogs.

Evergreen Carole Tilley, 71, was joined on the challenging sponsored trek on Sunday (Oct 6) by a band of 13 fellow volunteers.

Carole, of Bath Street, Harborough, said: “We had an excellent day out.

“I’m very grateful to all my friends who came along as well as everybody who has got behind this fantastic cause.”

Setting off from the town centre, they trooped along by the canal before crossing the Black Horse Bridge and dipping into Lubenham.

“Kind-hearted people chipped in £40 just along our way.

“A man gave us £10 in the Coach & Horses pub in Lubenham and a woman handed over another tenner on Coventry Road,” said Carole, who has five great-grandchildren.

“I’ve already raised £400 and we should top £1,000 altogether.

“I couldn’t imagine being blind – it must be the worst disability in the world.

“So it’s brilliant to be able to fund more guide dogs for blind people.

“I’ve been holding sponsored walks in Harborough for different charities for over 40 years.

“And there’s a lot of miles left in me yet!”