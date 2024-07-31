Harborough district village crematorium shortlisted for prestigious award

Great Glen Crematorium.

A crematorium in Harborough district could be named the best in the country.

Great Glen Crematorium has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Good Funeral Awards for the second year running.

The crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, which operates three of the four finalists in the Crematorium of the Year category, including current award holder West Berkshire Crematorium.

Debbie Smith, CEO of Westerleigh Group, said: “To be shortlisted as a finalist for the title of Crematorium of the Year in such highly-respected awards is something to be very proud of.

“To be shortlisted for a second successive year is an amazing achievement which speaks volumes about the exceptional care we deliver, and the fact that we do it consistently.

“Westerleigh Group has a strong track record in winning the Crematorium of the Year title, with West Berkshire Crematorium winning last year, and Wessex Vale Crematorium winning in 2021.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone at Great Glen Crematorium for being selected as finalists and thank our industry partners for making this nomination.

“I’m sure the team at Great Glen will want to go one step further than they did last year, and take the title, but to get to the final alone for the second year in row is an incredible achievement.