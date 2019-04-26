Harborough district's Local Plan moves forward as executive gives its backing

The final adoption of Harborough District Council's local plan moved one step closer after the council's executive backed the document.

The Local Plan sets out the district's development up until 2031, earmarking sites for homes, business, retail, schools, and more.

The plan includes sites for around 1,100 homes in Market Harborough and a further 2,700 in Lutterworth.

The plan was presented to the council's executive on Thursday night following it getting approval from a planning inspector earlier this month.

The final step in the process will see the Local Plan go before a full council meeting next week. If it is approved there the plan will formally be adopted by the council and can be used to approve or reject planning applications.