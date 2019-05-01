Harborough district Local Plan adopted by council, paving the way for 'sustainable development' of the area

A new plan for Harborough district has been adopted by the council, providing for 12,800 new homes.

The Harborough Local Plan 2011-2031 will also enable the council to refuse development that is not in accordance with the Plan.

This milestone was reached when councillors voted to adopt the Local Plan at a meeting of Harborough District Council on Tuesday, April 30.

The government requires every local authority to have an up-to-date Local Plan. The Plan aims to provide sustainable development, including new housing and locations for business and enterprise, whilst enhancing quality of life by protecting the countryside, green spaces and heritage from inappropriate or insensitive development.

Norman Proudfoot, joint chief executive at Harborough District Council, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone; the Local Plan will positively manage development in a sustainable way, whilst protecting heritage and the countryside across the district.

"The planned growth and infrastructure, set out in the Local Plan, will help the local economy to prosper and ensure the Harborough district remains one of the best places in the country in which to live and work.”

In April 2019, a report published by independent Planning Inspector, Jonathan Bore, concluded that the Harborough Local Plan provides a ‘sound’ and appropriate basis for the planning of the district.

Mr Proudfoot added: “This process has been lengthy and complex, and its importance should not be underestimated. We would like to thank the public for their much-valued involvement in consultations on the Local Plan, as well as our officers for their hard work in reaching this stage.”

The Harborough Local Plan provides for 12,800 new homes between 2011 and 2031. Significantly, over 70 per cent of these homes have already been built or permitted through planning applications and Neighbourhood Development Plans.

The Harborough Local Plan has the potential to generate approximately £155m of investment in local infrastructure in tandem with the planned developments – including affordable housing, schools, parks, cycle-ways, policing, health facilities and road improvements.