Harborough coffee company wins Great Taste award

A coffee company based in Market Harborough has won a Great Taste award for one of its blends.

Market Harborough coffee supplier Jute has been awarded a 1-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour, for its espresso blend made from 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Craig Bosworth, founder of Jute, said: We’re thrilled that our espresso blend won – it’s a great way to celebrate our first year of business!"

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.