Harborough children get crafty to create Easter bonnets

A spokesman for the nursery said: "We at Progress House Day Nursery like to encourage the children to get involved in the local community so for five years running we have taken part an Easter Bonnet Parade with the Market Harborough Building Society to celebrate Easter.

"All the children and their parents/carers have been very busy and really enjoyed making their child’s bonnets.

"On Wednesday April 10 Progress House Day Nursery pre-school children, staff and parents/carers took part in an Easter bonnet parade outside the Market Harborough Building Society and really enjoyed this activity.

"All the Easter bonnets are displayed in the Market Harborough Building Society for the public to pick the winning Easter bonnet for Easter.

"A big thank you to all parents/carers who came along and supported the event and also joined in with all the fun."