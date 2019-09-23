Harborough boy’s book tops Amazon charts

A Market Harborough youngster has become a best-selling author – at the age of 10.

Michael Colan, who attends Harborough’s St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, hit the heights on Amazon last month.

And his jubilant mum Julie Colan said the entire family is bursting with pride after her son showed the world he’s a born master wordsmith.

Julie, 40, of Northleigh Grove, Harborough, said: “We are all just so proud of Michael. He does a lot of reading, loves to write and he’s done brilliantly.”

The mother-of-two said he’s helped to pen ‘The Child Author Project’. The worldwide initiative was launched by headline-making author Jessica Prime to inspire children to be creative and spell out what happiness means to them.

“They could write a story, poem or even do a drawing.

“Some 115 children took part aged from five to 13 from around the globe including the UK, America, Australia, Portugal, Netherlands, South Africa and Pakistan,” said Julie, who also has a son Blake, seven.

“Michael said his family and mates made him happy – along with playing online video game Fortnite.

“The book went to number one in the Amazon charts within 48 hours of launching.

“I’ve spoken to our library and they are keen to stock the book, which is fantastic.”

The self-employed businesswoman said Michael has been so inspired by his literary success that he’s now writing a novel about a pig and is set to launch a business selling T-shirts.

“His new book sounds very intriguing and we can’t wait to read it,” said Julie.