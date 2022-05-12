Grants of up to £10,000 available for community projects which help disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Harborough

Leicestershire County Council has launched its SHIRE Community Grants Scheme, with a budget of £600,000, to support initiatives run by community groups, charities, not-for-profit enterprises and town and parish councils.

The SHIRE Community Grants programme aims to bankroll initiatives that help elderly and frail people, those with disabilities, special educational needs or mental health conditions as well as carers and people experiencing financial hardship, social isolation and poor access to services.

Over the years council SHIRE Community Grants have been used for schemes including:

- Mental health counselling sessions for homeless young people

- A rehabilitative programme for people who have developed severe physical disabilities following accident or injury

- Projects which support individuals with budgeting, benefits, debt advice and cost-saving ideas

- Support with English language and ICT skills to help people from BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethic) communities to gain employment

- Vehicles such as a wheelchair accessible minibus and a mobile foodbank delivery service.

Cllr Pam Posnett, the council’s cabinet lead member for communities said: “We are pleased to be able to open up the SHIRE Community Grants programme again.

“As a council, we have set aside extra funding to try to get money to projects that are helping to transform the lives of people who find themselves facing challenging circumstances.

“We know there are many great organisations doing fantastic work to support their communities, often with limited resources,” said Cllr Posnett.

“The cost of living crisis is really biting and that means more and more people are turning to community groups for help.

“That’s why we offering extra support going into the summer now and with more funding to be handed out in the autumn.

“We want to be able to support a range of projects so I urge groups to apply.”

Applications for the current round of grants are being accepted until Wednesday June 8.

And new grants will become available in September and November.

Applying groups must be based in Leicestershire.