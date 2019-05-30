Grants and awards handed out from Market Harborough's SwiMarathon

At a special presentation evening last Monday the Rotary Club of Market Harborough gave grants totalling just over £6,000 to 19 local organisations.

The money was raised at the ninth annual SwiMarathon held at the Harborough Leisure Centre in March.

President Carole Baldam with Star Person Chris Smith. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

In total 39 teams comprising over 190 swimmers, swam 3,918 lengths.

Gordon Etherington chair of the SwiMarathon committee said: “Everybody benefitted by learning about other good causes in Market Harborough, and about SwiMarathon and Rotary.

“It was wonderful to hear how many people volunteer in so many various and busy ways in and around the area.”

Grants were awarded to: Harborough FM; 5th MH Scouts; Robert Symth Academy; Shopmobility; HAB Antibullying; Harborough Christian Counselling Service; Harborough Community Church; Northampton Sailability; Disabled Swimming Club; Great Bowden Recital Trust; Great Bowden Academy; MH under 15 Rugby Team; Harborough Division Brownies; 1st Bowdens Scout Group; Home-Start South Leicestershire; Friends of Ridgeway Academy; MH Jubilee Foodbank; Harborough Primary STEM Partnership; Spectrum Leics Autistic Soc.

President Carole Baldam with Emma Potts of Best Team Name Splash 4 Cash. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

There were also prizes awarded to swimmers and individuals who had contributed to the success of the event.

The Tom and Barbara Walker Award for outstanding achievement, was given to Sarah Hiscock, the teacher from Little Bowden School who has organised teams of swimmers for many years and always delivers the paperwork and sponsorship forms very well.

Junior star swimmer went to Sylvia Vaughan Smith who swam in one of the teams from The Bower House.

Star swimmer was Jonathon Walpole who has swum with the Street Pastors team for many years.

Centre, Winner of the Tom & Barbara Walker Award for Outstanding Achievement 2019 Marianne Quinsee with left, Barbara Walker and right, President Carole Baldam. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Most lengths swum went to the Market Harborough Swimming Club Bluebirds team.

Chris Smith was named as star person, a first timer who swam alone, for the team Breathe Easy.

And best team name went to Market Harborough Rugby Club under 15s, who called themselves “Splash 4 Cash”.

President Carole Baldam with Adrian Sellers who collected the award on behalf of the Bluebirds team for most lengths swum. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

President Carole Baldam with Star Swimmer Jonathon Walpole. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER