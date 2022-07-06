Going for gold: Hard-working army of gardening volunteers in Harborough keep their green fingers crossed as judges arrive in town

Volunteers hard at work in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Brilliant gardening volunteers in Market Harborough are targeting new golden glory in a top regional competition.

The hard-working army of Market Harborough in Bloom stalwarts are keeping their green fingers crossed after judges from the East Midlands in Bloom contest ran the rule over their outstanding work yesterday (Tuesday).

Joyce Slater and Peter Benham from the Royal Horticultural Society toured Market Harborough as they judge this year’s highly-competitive Large Town category.

PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Delighted Susan Clow, of Market Harborough in Bloom, told us today: “It went very well, we had such a good day.

“The weather was perfect and I’m sure the judges were very impressed with what they saw here.

“We won gold last year and we’d be devastated if we don’t strike gold again this year.”

She said the two judges admired their beautiful wildflower garden at St Luke’s Hospital on Leicester Road, their superb allotments on Stevens Street and multi-coloured floral displays and planters in the town centre.

PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

They also visited Ridgeway Primary Academy to see their handiwork alongside the pupils, the canal basin and spectacular Welland Park.

“They walked into Welland Park through our mini arboretum and loved our stunning rose garden.

“So many local people and visitors to Market Harborough adore Welland Park,” said Susan.

“We’ve got about 24 volunteers who work so tirelessly and with so much skill and knowledge week in week out to help make our lovely town as attractive as it is.

PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“And we had 20 or so of our fantastic band of gardeners buzzing about Welland Park like excited bees yesterday as the judges carried out their work.

“We only take Christmas week off – there is always something to do all year round.

“And we are so proud of all of the men and women of Market Harborough who voluntarily put so many hours in to make our town such a great place to live.

“We’ll get the results in mid-September and we are all just hoping that we do win gold again,” smiled Susan.

View of Welland Park from the air. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER