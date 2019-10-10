Giving Harborough's heritage a helping hand

The Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity (MHBC) has a wide-ranging remit in terms of the subjects it covers: all ages, health, sports, the arts, education, groups and individuals.

It is strictly limited to the geographical area of Market Harborough, Great Bowden and Little Bowden.

St Peter and St Paul, Great Bowden

However, within our area we have a rich heritage and part of our objective is to preserve that heritage for future generations.

For many people the Old Grammar School is iconic and a symbol of Market Harborough.

That is one of the reasons we choose it to appear on our new logo.

What many people don’t know is that the Old Grammar School belongs to MHBC and we are responsible for running it on a day-to-day basis.

Old Coffee Mills with its historic clock

One of our biggest recent projects was the restoration of the Old Grammar School, completed in 2014. You can hire the Old Grammar School and the undercroft for events. There are more details on our website.

Our area also boasts some beautiful churches.

MHBC has contributed to the maintenance and major projects to improve the facilities at St Peter and St Paul, Great Bowden; St Dionysius; St Nicholas, Little Bowden; Our Lady of Victories, and the Baptist Church.

It has also provided funding for many of the community halls associated with these churches including the Jubilee Hall at the Congregational Church.

When the Market Harborough canal basin was restored, MHBC was able to provide funding to allow greater public access to this important feature of our town.

Among the more unusual projects which we have supported is the Hammond Arboretum.

The Arboretum was originally planted by Headmaster Francis Hammond during the early part of the 20th century and restored by volunteers in 1992.

MHBC has helped to fund work at the Arboretum and you can find out more at hammondarboretum.org.uk.

One of the latest projects to be funded by the Charity is the clock on the Symington Old Coffee Mills in Springfield Street.

The clock, which dates back to the 1940s, will be restored by Smiths of Derby, who recently restored the famous St Pancras Clock.

If you are aware of heritage projects in Market Harborough, Great Bowden or Little Bowden which would benefit from our help, please get in touch by ringing us on 01858 419128 or email admin@mhbcharity.co.uk.

You can find out more information about how we can support organisations and individuals in Harborough on our website at www.mhbcharity.co.uk or by following us on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube