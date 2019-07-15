Giant new sandpit opens in Market Harborough park

Children will get to enjoy the fun of the ‘beach’, all year round, with the introduction of a giant sandpit to replace the Harborough by the Sea event.

Harborough District Council officially unveiled the sandpit in Welland Park in Market Harborough on Saturday July 13 - in time for the school summer holiday.

PHOTO BY ANDREW CARPENTER.

The existing sandpit, in the Rose Garden end of the play area, in Welland Park’s play area has been increased in size and more sand added – and some ageing play equipment has been removed from the centre of the sandpit to provide more room for children to play in the sand.

New benches, close to the sandpit area, have been installed to provide additional seating to enhance the experience and provide a spot for picnics.

The council said the new sandpit will be an opportunity for families to make better use of the improved facilities all year long rather than for just a few days at Harborough by the Sea.

Councillor Michael Rickman, Harborough District Council’s Communities lead, said: “We have witnessed how much fun families have had at the Harborough by the Sea event in previous years, so rather than the short period over a weekend, we have decided instead to invest in the park to create a more sustainable, permanent sandpit, with added extras, so people can enjoy all the fun of the beach at any time of the year rather than for just a few short days.”