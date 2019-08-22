GCSEs: Welland Park Academy celebrate their second set of GCSE results

Students and staff at Welland Park Academy were celebrating the school's second set of GCSE results after becoming an 11 to 16 school.

A spokesman for the school said: "The results for 2019 build upon the solid foundation established in 2018 with the majority of students making positive progress between Key Stages 2 and 4. All curriculum areas have celebrated a number of students securing a grade 8 or 9, the highest possible at GCSE.

Ben Morgan-Williams, Will Noble, Tom Bonner

"Of particular note are Lauren Alsopp who celebrates a sweep of ten grade 9s and Zara Johnston, Emily Edwards, Alex Villamartin and Josh Hitchon for their very high attainment.

"Additionally the following students deserve every praise for their very high progress: Ellie Woollerson, Clodagh Jackson, Ella Thompson, Alice Lee and Jill Bellong.

"The students have worked very hard to secure their success and we appreciate the continued support of their parents, and hard work from governors and staff."