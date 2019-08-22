GCSEs: Robert Smyth Academy celebrates excellent results

The Academy said it is proud that students have made the most progress of any Year 11 group for the last four years and these results reflect the tenacious and determined approach by both students and their teachers.

A spokesman for the school said: "This year we are proud that an excellent 73 per cent of students achieved at least five A* to C (9 to 4) graded GCSEs including English and mathematics; an increase on last year’s figure and the best pass rate at this threshold for the last three years. The majority of all GCSE grades were attained at A* to B (9 to 5) and this is made even more impressive when considering the 250 individual grades awarded at A*/A (9 to 7). This is double the number of A*/A grades achieved when compared with GCSE results in 2018 reflecting the hard work of both students and teachers. Whilst we are very proud of the achievements of all our students, within these results there have been exceptional individual performances that deserve a particular mention. Amongst our highest performing students this year were, Katy Robbins, Olivia Percival, Ashlynne Scott, Elliott Sneath, Grace Austin-Hunt, Ella Barney, Wilf Burden, Elise Jones, Imogen Mercer, Joshua Pollard, Isabella Lopes and Joe Ward-Langmam. We would like to offer special congratulations to these students for their respective achievements."

Principal, Dan Cleary, said: ‘I am delighted for the students who have worked hard to secure these qualifications and thankful to the staff for their hard work and support for the students. More than 50 students have attained the highest grade (grade 9) this year, which reflects the high quality of specialist teaching that students have received and fits in with the wider picture of the school gaining the best results for student progress in four years. We are now looking forward to enrolling students into our Sixth Form which has seen a significant demand for places already. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank parents, governors and all members of our community for their support over the last year. These are exciting times as we continue to grow into a centre of excellence for the East Midlands and I am grateful to be supported by such a fantastic community."

