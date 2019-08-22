GCSEs: Kibworth School celebrates students' success

The Kibworth School’s 2019 GCSE results confirm the school’s continued strong academic performance.

Over 84 per cent of all students gained a grade 4+ GCSE for combined English and maths, and 57 per cent achieved grades 5+ in both subjects, considerably higher once again than national performance data.

A spokesman for the school said: "A third of our students achieved grades 7+ in English (equivalent to legacy grade A or higher). Maths continue their strong performance, with 18 per cent of students securing grade 7 or higher. In science, despite national changes to the qualification, 77 per cent of our students achieved a grade 4 or higher for at least two science subjects.

"38 per cent of students achieved a grade 7 in at least one subject; a phenomenal achievement. Even more impressive is that one in five of our students achieved a grade 8, and one in ten of our students secured grade 9s.

"Staff are delighted that students of all abilities, regardless of their starting point, have made incredible progress since Year 7."

Emma Merry, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of our students. They have taken all the changes to GCSE assessments in their stride, studied hard and have done incredibly well.

"During their time with us they have also developed as people ready for their next steps in education, training, apprenticeships or employment, hugely successful sportsmen and women and wonderfully creative artists and performers.

"These results demonstrate the resilience and positive and caring relationships we instil within our school. We wish them every success in their next adventure.”