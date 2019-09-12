Funds raised by Harborough club handed over to Air Ambulance

Leicestershire Aero Club is helping to keep vital Air Ambulance helicopters flying high by giving the life-saving service a cash boost.

Anne French, who sits on the historic 110-year-old Stoughton-based club’s council of management, said: “We handed over a cheque for £502.

“We raised the cash from the raffle at our annual presentation dinner in July.

“The Air Ambulance is our chosen charity because they do a fantastic job and save lives across the region day in day out.”

Richard Clutterbuck, a volunteer for Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, said: “I was very grateful to receive the cheque.

“The aero club is a huge supporter of our service and we greatly value all the help that it gives us right throughout the year.”