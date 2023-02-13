It was a full house at the Bingo Ultimate Party event.

Bingo numbers added up to a successful charity fundraiser in Desborough.

Neary £450 was raised for Cransley Hospice Trust at Bingo -The Ultimate Party at United Reformed Church Hall.

The event was hosted by Desborough’s resident Clubbercise instructor Kai Collins and involved 80 players competing for prizes donated by local businesses between the odd spot of raving.

