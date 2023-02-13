Full house for Bingo fundraiser in Desborough
Neary £450 was raised for Cransley Hospice Trust at Bingo -The Ultimate Party at United Reformed Church Hall.
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:26am
Bingo numbers added up to a successful charity fundraiser in Desborough.
The event was hosted by Desborough’s resident Clubbercise instructor Kai Collins and involved 80 players competing for prizes donated by local businesses between the odd spot of raving.
Following its success, planning is already underway for the next event.