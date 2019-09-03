Founder of Market Harborough's Jubilee Foodbank passes away

The man who set up the Jubilee Foodbank in Market Harborough has died.

Colin Sole passed away in the early hours a week last Saturday (August 24) with his devoted wife of 45 years, Charmaine, by his side.

The keen church-goer and retired coach driver, who lived in Harborough, is thought to have been in his early 70s.

Mr Sole helped to launch the town’s Jubilee Foodbank in 2012 and was still helping to run it up until his death.

The foodbank’s website states today: “It is with great sadness that the Jubilee Foodbank reports that we have lost one of our key volunteers and founders: Colin Sole.

“Colin was involved in the creation of the foodbank in 2012.

“He was determined and hardworking. He worked for the foodbank to the end.”

The tribute adds: “He will be greatly missed both because of his personality and his practical support.

“Colin managed the food store team so that everyone has a role. You may not know that Colin also created and managed the foodbank website. Many of you will know of Colin’s involvement in other groups such as Movie Makers.

“At the Congregational Church he managed the building and premises for many years. He was always a key member of the congregation.

“Our thoughts are with Colin’s wife and family at this time.”

Peter Wilford, Secretary of Market Harborough Movie Makers, said today: “It’s very sad. Colin was a lovely man and no one had a bad word to say about him.

“He was always willing to help – he’d do anything for anyone. He stepped in to become our treasurer in a hurry in June and just couldn’t do enough for us – we’ll certainly miss his enthusiasm and practical help.”

Mr Wilford, of Clipston, added: “He had suffered ill health for a few years and took along an oxygen tank to our meetings – which made his dedication and efforts for us even more laudable.

“I’m actually a distant relative of his wife, Charmaine, and I know that many of our members will go along to say a final farewell at his funeral.”

Anyone who would like to pay their last respects to Colin can do so at his funeral at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 12th at Great Glen Crematorium.