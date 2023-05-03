Former worker who defrauded Kibworth Medical Centre out of £184k will have to pay back £21k

The woman committed fraud

A woman who committed fraud to the value of £184,000 at Kibworth Medical Centre has been issued with a compensation order.

Kirsty Whawell was sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation and six counts of fraud by abuse of position.

The 40-year-old of Kimberley Street has today (Wednesday) been issued with a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The court heard that the fraud offences to the value of just under £184,000 were committed between 2013 and 2019 at the medical practice.

And following her conviction in 2021 an application was submitted to the courts to confiscate assets being held in Whawell’s name. The assets are believed to represent the proceeds from her criminality.

The court has now ordered Whawell to pay just over £21,000 under POCA, which will be given to the medical centre as compensation.

DC Neil Edwards said: “Our efforts to stop criminal activity doesn’t just stop at conviction. The police have the powers to apply to the court to confiscate property or assets believed to be accrued as a result of the defendant’s criminality.

“We are pleased that the court have agreed to grant the confiscation order and if Whawell fails to pay the value of the order she faces an additional custodial sentence.