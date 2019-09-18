Former aeronautical engineer becomes new pastor at Market Harborough church

A former Rolls-Royce aeronautical engineer is on Cloud Nine after taking over a town centre church in Market Harborough.

The high-flying Rev Christopher Brown has been appointed pastor of the town’s Baptist Church in Coventry Road.

The congregation welcoming their new pastor

The proud dad-of-three, an ex-professional musician, succeeds the Rev Nick Cook, who made a significant contribution to Harborough over 15 years.

Christopher said: "It is a great blessing for me and my family to be called to minister in Market Harborough.

“I look forward to serving this community with my fellow ministers in the town.

“I want to help people explore their spirituality and see lives transformed as they encounter the love and grace of God.”

He is married to Louise and they have three children – Elizabeth, nine, Jemimah, seven, and Florence, four.

Christopher has been at the Baptist Church as minister-in-training for three years while reading for a theology degree at Regent's Park College, Oxford University.

A keen sportsman, he was born in Whetstone and worked for Rolls-Royce before becoming a full-time musician.

The Rev Stephen Haward, Chair of Churches Together in Harborough, said: “On behalf of the whole church family in Harborough I am delighted to welcome Christopher into this

ministry.

“The Baptist Church already plays a significant role in the life of Churches Together and we rejoice with Christopher and his fellowship at this joyful time.”

Church Secretary Yvonne Durrant said: “Over the last three years we have watched Christopher develop into this Pastor role.

“He and the family are a blessing to our church family and we look forward to all that God is going to do at the Baptist Church as we start our journey together.”