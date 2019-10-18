Fleckney choir set to head to London to record Christmas single for Shelter UK

A Fleckney choir is heading to the bright lights of London to record a Christmas single for homelessness charity Shelter UK.

Katie Robertson, 38, is leading her Sing! Ladies Choir to London Coliseum on October 30 to cut A Place to Call Home.

And her 26-strong group will be singing alongside the English National Opera and top opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel as well as scores of other choirs.

Katie, of Fleckney, said: “We’ve been going eight years – and this will be our biggest day out yet.

“It should be so exciting and all the ladies are looking forward to it.”

The piano and singing teacher said they have been working on and singing A Place to Call Home at shows and festivals locally since January.

“It’s a haunting, powerful piece of work.

“We’ve enjoyed getting it right,” said Katie.

“But we are also proud to be helping to raise money to tackle such a serious social problem as homelessness.

“This campaign has raised £4,000 for Shelter UK so far and we hope the record will generate a lot more when it’s released.”