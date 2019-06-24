Flag raised in Market Harborough ahead of Armed Forces Day

Harborough District Council hoisted the Armed Forces Day Flag on Monday.

The chairman of the council Cllr Barbara Johnson; Deputy Lieutenant Richard Clowes, Mayor of Lutterworth Cllr Anthony Hirons, and veterans, service organisation representatives, and other guests, attended a short ceremony in Church Square before the flag was hoisted on The Symington Building.

The occasion marks the build-up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 29, which is an opportunity for the nation to show its support for service men and women, whether veteran or still serving and celebrate the work they do in support of our country; and raise awareness of past and continuing contributions of our service.

Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of the council, said: “Seeing the Armed Forces Day flag flying over The Symington Building serves as a reminder of the huge debt of gratitude that we all owe to those serving, or who have served, in the armed forces, and to their families.

"I am pleased that so many people were able to attend this ceremony to mark the occasion.”