First year of Harborough's lottery marked with party

A special event was held to celebrate the first year of the Harborough Lotto, with representatives of the good causes it supports attending.

The birthday event, held at The Symington Building in Market Harborough on Wednesday 12 June 2019, was a chance for charities, voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations to share some of the Harborough District Community Lottery’s success stories since its launch a year ago.

Left, Shopmobility pick up a cheque for 500. Right, Cllr Barbara Johnson cuts the birthday cake.

On the night, Cllr Barbara Johnson, chairman of Harborough District Council, cut a special birthday cake and a special prize draw saw local good cause Shopmobility picked at random to win a cheque for £500.

Cllr Michael Rickman, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “It was a fantastic event and great to see so many representatives of the good causes involved come along. We’re delighted that the lottery is giving people the chance to support local good causes as well as potentially winning a lot of money. We’d also be delighted to see more additions.”

Since the council launched the lottery – also known as ‘Harborough Lotto’ – in 2018, more than 40 local charities, voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations have registered to benefit from the lottery – with good causes generating more than £35,000, in 12 months, thanks to over 1,100 lotto tickets being sold a week.

Nearly £9,000 has been given away in cash prizes for players of the Harborough Lotto – plus nearly £3,000 in free tickets and £250 worth of Amazon vouchers.

The celebrations for Harborough Lotto's first year

60p from every £1 lottery ticket sold goes to local charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes in the Harborough district. Players who buy a lottery ticket online are able to nominate which good cause they would like to support.

Draws take place weekly and players have a chance to win up to £25,000 in cash every week.

Play or find out more at www.harboroughlotto.co.uk or call 01858 405050 to get tickets or register a cause