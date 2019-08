Fire crews were called to deal with a combine harvester on fire in a field near Great Glen.

The alarm was raised just after 5pm on Thursday, August 15, and two fire engines were sent to the scene near Great Glen.

When they arrived the crews found a combine harvester on fire in a field of standing crops.

They extinguished the fire on the vehicle, damped down the surrounding area, and then worked with the farmer to try and save the harvest.