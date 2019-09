A fire has badly damaged a pub in Market Harborough.

The alarm was raised at The Roebuck pub, in Trimbush Way off the A4304 Rockingham Road, shortly before 11pm on Friday night.

The fire started in the pub's rood space. Photo by Andrew Carpenter

The fire had broken out in the roof of the pub and several fire engines were called to the scene. They worked through the early hours of Saturday to contain and extinguish the fire.

As of 8am on Saturday one fire engine remained at the scene to damp down any remaining hot patches.

Damage to the pub. Photo by Andrew Carpenter

Emergency services fighting the fire. Photo from Leicester Media Online.