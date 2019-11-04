Find out which buildings in Leicestershire will be turning red to help the Poppy Appeal

Building across Leicestershire will be lighting up in red over the next few days to coincide with the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
In Harborough, the only building expected to take part is Market Harborough Building Society's head office.
The Lord-Lieutenant, Mike Kapur, and the RBLs county president, Robert Martin, are leading the initiative.
Here is the full list of buildings taking part in the county:
All Saints' Church, Newtown Linford
All Saints with Holy Trinity Church, Loughborough
Birstall Parish Council Offices
City Hall, Leicester
County Hall and Stand Easy memorial
Hermitage FM Community Radio - Memorial Square, Coalville
Kegworth Village Church
King Richard III Visitor Centre
Loudoun Memorial, Ashby de la Zouch
Market Harborough Building Society Head Office
Melton Borough Council Offices
North West Leicestershire District Council Offices
Rotherby Parish Church
St David's Church, Broom Leys, Coalville
St Edward's Church, Castle Donington
St Marys Church, Wymeswold
St Peter's Church, Oadby
St Philip's Centre, Leicester
The Pavilion, Victoria Park
The War Memorial, Castle Donington
The War Memorial, Coalville
The War Memorial, Victoria Park
Three Nuns, Loughborough
Town Hall, Leicester
Trinity House, De Montfort University
Mike Kapur said: “I hope that by illuminating some of our buildings in the city and county it will provide a simple but powerful expression of our community’s support for the Poppy Appeal.”
Colonel Robert Martin said: “As the custodians of Remembrance the Royal British Legion is delighted that organisations in the city and county want to show their appreciation and support for the men and women of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces who have selflessly and courageously served our country in such a symbolic way.”