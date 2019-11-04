Find out which buildings in Leicestershire will be turning red to help the Poppy Appeal

Building across Leicestershire will be lighting up in red over the next few days to coincide with the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

In Harborough, the only building expected to take part is Market Harborough Building Society's head office.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Mike Kapur, and the RBLs county president, Robert Martin, are leading the initiative.

Here is the full list of buildings taking part in the county:

All Saints' Church, Newtown Linford

All Saints with Holy Trinity Church, Loughborough

Birstall Parish Council Offices

City Hall, Leicester

County Hall and Stand Easy memorial

Hermitage FM Community Radio - Memorial Square, Coalville

Kegworth Village Church

King Richard III Visitor Centre

Loudoun Memorial, Ashby de la Zouch

Market Harborough Building Society Head Office

Melton Borough Council Offices

North West Leicestershire District Council Offices

Rotherby Parish Church

St David's Church, Broom Leys, Coalville

St Edward's Church, Castle Donington

St Marys Church, Wymeswold

St Peter's Church, Oadby

St Philip's Centre, Leicester

The Pavilion, Victoria Park

The War Memorial, Castle Donington

The War Memorial, Coalville

The War Memorial, Victoria Park

Three Nuns, Loughborough

Town Hall, Leicester

Trinity House, De Montfort University

Mike Kapur said: “I hope that by illuminating some of our buildings in the city and county it will provide a simple but powerful expression of our community’s support for the Poppy Appeal.”

Colonel Robert Martin said: “As the custodians of Remembrance the Royal British Legion is delighted that organisations in the city and county want to show their appreciation and support for the men and women of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces who have selflessly and courageously served our country in such a symbolic way.”