By Laura Kearns
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:30pm
A family bingo ‘rave’ is being held to raise money for charity.

Bonkers Bingo is being held at Desborough United Reformed Church Hall on Saturday February 4 at 7pm.

The event is being held to raise money for Cransley Hospice Trust and will include dance offs, refreshments and prizes.

Tickets cost £6 or £30 for a family ticket.

Click here to book.

