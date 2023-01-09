A family rave is being held in Desborough

A family bingo ‘rave’ is being held to raise money for charity.

Bonkers Bingo is being held at Desborough United Reformed Church Hall on Saturday February 4 at 7pm.

The event is being held to raise money for Cransley Hospice Trust and will include dance offs, refreshments and prizes.

Tickets cost £6 or £30 for a family ticket.