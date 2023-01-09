Family rave bingo to be held in Desborough to raise money for charity
The event is being held to raise money for Cransley Hospice Trust and will include dance offs, refreshments and prizes.
By Laura Kearns
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:30pm
A family bingo ‘rave’ is being held to raise money for charity.
Bonkers Bingo is being held at Desborough United Reformed Church Hall on Saturday February 4 at 7pm.
Tickets cost £6 or £30 for a family ticket.
Click here to book.