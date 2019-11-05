Familiar face in Kibworth says an emotional farewell at 34 years serving shoppers

Vivienne Bredariol.

Vivienne Bredariol, 65, has said an emotional farewell to colleagues and customers after joining the store back in February 1986.

And the much-loved mother-of-two admitted: "I won't miss the alarm going off to get me up on Boxing Day!"

Vivienne, of Western Avenue, Market Harborough, said she had seen an entire generation of children grow up during her stint at the busy High Street shop.

"I've really enjoyed my time working at the Co-op and my heart is still in Kibworth.

"I loved the customers and talking to the older people," said the grandma-of-four, who originally moved to Kibworth in 1975.

"I can honestly say I never had a cross word with a customer in all the years I was there.

"I try to be easy going and treat people as I'd like them to treat me.

"The staff and customers did me proud when I left last Thursday (Oct 31).

"I received about 25 cards, a bottle of Champagne and so many flowers that my home looks like a florist's."

Vivienne, who worked mainly on the tills and kiosk, said she won't be letting the grass grow under her feet.

She jets out to holiday hotspot Cape Verde with her husband Frank, 68, for 10 days on Friday (Nov 8).

"And I want to spend more time gardening, walking and getting fit and I've got a wonderful family so I've got lots to look forward to," smiled

Vivienne.

Hailing her remarkable colleague, Kibworth Co-op manager Donna Rood said: "Both the staff and the customers here are going to miss Vivienne like mad.

"She's been an absolute role model for all of us -someone we can all look up to.