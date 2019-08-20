Fair shows how you can help the Harborough community

The event was attended by a range of different charity and community groups from across the district. The fair took place in the Square in Market Harborough on Saturday, August 17, and was organised by Harborough District Council and Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough. Charities and groups in attendance were able to share details of their work with visitors, including information on how to get involved as volunteers. Mr O’Brien said, “One of the best things about Harborough is the strength of community and civic society. There are so many active groups across the district who work incredibly hard in a number of fields, to benefit the wider community in many different ways. Volunteering provides an opportunity to not only support their work to improve our area, but also can also be a great way to meet new people and learn new skills. I’ve published a list of many of the different groups on my website, which includes contact details for how to get in touch. I’d encourage people to check the list out, and for any missing groups who’d like to be included to contact me.” The list can be found here: www.neilobrien.org.uk/HarboroughGroups. Groups can email their details to neil.obrien.mp@parliament.uk.

Janice Hefford and Adrian Trotter on the Market Harborough and Bowdens charity stall.

Brian Thomas, Pat Middleton, Molly Leeder 9, Stuart Harrison and Kathie Morley of Market Harborough Royal British Legion.

Joy Hanlon and Emma Page of Spectrum with Jo Lewis.

Bob Holland and Greg MacDonald of Market Harborough tennis club with Ann Hartley.

