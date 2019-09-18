Every parish in the Harborough district set to be reviewed

All 91 parishes in Harborough district are set to be reviewed to make sure they best serve local people.

The proposed Community Governance Review is expected to get the go-ahead at the council’s full meeting on Monday (September 23).

The exhaustive study will run the rule over the complete network of grassroots councils on the Harborough patch to ensure they are properly serving local communities.

Creating or merging parishes, parish boundaries and the number of parish councillors could be considered as part of the comprehensive project.

Parish councils and parish meetings will be consulted along with residents, community groups and organisations.

Cllr Paul Dann, Harborough District Council’s corporate lead, said: “It is important we look at our parishes periodically to ensure they are serving the purpose they are intended for and meeting the needs of residents and local governance.”

The last review of Harborough District was undertaken in 2012.

There are 91 parishes in the council’s area and 45 boast councils while the rest have parish meetings.