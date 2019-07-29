Event on reducing plastic use held in Market Harborough

An event was held in Market Harborough to discuss how people and organisations can cut their use of plastics.

Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, attended and introduced the ‘Reduce your plastic event’ on Friday, July 26, to spread awareness of the damage caused by single-use plastics.

The event was well supported. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The event was organised in partnership with VASL, Leicestershire County Council, Eco-Church and Harborough District Council.

The event included a number of speakers with Neil opening the proceedings with a speech focused on both local and national efforts in the reduction of plastic usage. Within his speech Neil stated that efforts to reduce the use of plastic nationally had resulted in over 8 billion fewer plastic bags being used since the 5p bag charge had been introduced in 2015.

Speeches were also given by Rohini Corfield of VASL, Brian Davis of eco-church and Jayne Edwards from Leicestershire County Council.

The Harborough Plastics Pledge was also advertised - a pioneering campaign which urges Harborough residents and organisations to make a commitment to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics with the emphasis being on small actions making a big difference.

Ccentre, Rohini Corfield manager of VASL Community Champions, Rev Brian Davis Eco Church, Neil O'Brien MP, Phil King Harborough District Council Leader and Jayne Edwards Locality Engagement Coordinator LALS held at Market Harborough Methodist Church. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Neil said: “Harborough can become one of the leading communities in the fight against unnecessary single-use plastics. Events such as this allow us to truly understand the negative effects that single-use plastics can have upon our planet and in particular our oceans.

"I am proud that we are beginning to raise the understanding and the fight against such plastics within the constituency.”

Rohini Corfield of VASL said: “For me the most important issue is about people feeling that we can make a difference in regard to recycling. Harborough can be a community that lives in a sustainable way with recycling being key to the community’”