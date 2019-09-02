Education Secretary announces £14 billion extra for schools on trip to Harborough district

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has hailed a £14 billion spending boost for schools announced by new Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on a trip to Market Harborough.

The Conservative MP labelled the huge injection of cash into thousands of schools throughout England over the next three years as “fantastic”.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Harboroug MP Neil O'Brien during the tour

The extra funding includes a £700 million top-up for children with special education needs.

The Education Secretary visited Ridgeway Academy in Market Harborough and Beauchamp College in Oadby on his whistlestop visit to the area on Friday, August 30.

Mr O’Brien said: “This is fantastic news for schools across the constituency and the country.

“It’s something I’ve been campaigning for since becoming an MP, and I was delighted to host the Education Secretary in the constituency to make this official announcement.”

He added: “I’ve been able to visit a number of schools across the constituency and I’ve seen first-hand how hard the teachers and support staff work there to provide the best education for our children.

“This extra £14 billion will help to level up funding and ensure they are able to continue to provide the best possible education to help give all children the best start in life."