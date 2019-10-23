Don't want trick or treaters at your door in Harborough? Here's what you can do

Residents can pick up a special poster and stick it in their door if they don’t want Halloween trick or treaters at their door.

The ‘No Thanks’ signs have been produced by Harborough District Council and police.

Posters have been produced to let trick or treaters know if you want to take part in the Halloween tradition.

On the other hand the reverse side of the posters tell callers that they are welcome to call next Thursday night (Oct 31).

The posters can be obtained from Market Harborough police station and the council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

They are being handed out as part of the Celebrate Safely campaign, which covers Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The special drive urging people to be careful runs from the beginning of September all the way through to the New Year.

As well as Halloween and Guy Fawkes bonfire night, the campaign targets annual celebrations such as Eid, Diwali, Christmas and New Year.