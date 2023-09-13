Desborough man cycles 110 miles on a double height pushbike to raise money for Parkinsons UK

Martin Palmer gets ready for the unique bike ride challenge

A Desborough man has taken on a unique 110-mile bike ride to raise money for a Parkinson’s UK.

Martin Palmer took on the challenge to bike from Slawston to Mablethorpe, but not on any normal bike. He cycled the distance on a double height push bike, with chopper handle bars from the 1970s, making it a much harder challenge.

He was joined on the ride by a team from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, cycling to raise money for Parkinson’s UK, a charity close to Martin’s heart.

His grandad had Parkinson’s for 40 years and his brother for 10 years, plus friends of the family also have the disease.

Martin said: "The charity ride went well but it wasn’t easy as the bike sits at 8.5ft in total.

"I would like to say a big thank you to my partner Lydia Buxton, a personal trainer of Freedom Fitness and Wellbeing and my dad for also coming out training with me.

“Also thanks to Greg Palmer who came with his partner Sarah to drive the support vehicle that followed me back, and George Hall for working on the bike free of charge and all the encouragement.

“Thank you finally to everyone who donated and cheered me on. There is still time to donate if you wish to.

“Parkinson’s is one of the most progressive neurological diseases in the UK, with two people being diagnosed every hour. With people continuing to raise money, we can hope for a better future for all those suffering.”