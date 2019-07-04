Demolition work starts on the site of Market Harborough's former cottage hospital

Work to demolish Market Harborough's old cottage hospital has got underway.

Crews moved in to demolish the former cottage hospital off Coventry Road in Market Harborough this week.

The old cottage hospital will be replaced by a care home.

The work will clear most of the site in preparation for a luxury new 70-bed care home. The Grade II listed war memorial portico will be carefully retained and incorporated into the new building.

The red brick-built care home will occupy much the same footprint as the redundant hospital, developers say.

There will be a large, enclosed courtyard garden to the rear of the building which has direct access from all of the ground floor bedrooms, the lounge and the dining room.

And the Sterling Rose/Acacia Care plans stressed: “It is proposed to retain the portico in its existing location and protect it during the demolition of the existing building.”

The NHS sold the site for £1.35 million after deciding it was not needed.

The memorial in the hospital’s portico is a rare historical record, because it names all 1,655 local people who fought in World War One – not just the people who died.