'Deeply insensitive' names shortlisted for super-prison near Harborough, says councillor

Three “deeply insensitive” names have been shortlisted for the new super-prison near Market Harborough.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it received more than 80 suggestions for names for the prison currently dubbed “Gartree 2”.

The suggestions came after the MoJ wrote to neighbours of the facility, saying it wanted the prison to have its own clear identity, separate from neighbouring HMP Gartree. At the time, the ministry said it was particularly interested to hear the views of people living close to the prison “so that local culture and history is appropriately reflected”.

The MoJ has now thanked people for sending in their ideas, and said the suggestions reflected the “history, geography and nature of the local area.” However, Gartree ward county councillor Phil King said none of the shortlisted names had come from local residents, and that people would be “rightly outraged” that their heritage and community identities could be “tarnished” by being permanently linked to a prison.

The three names the MoJ has shortlisted are:

HMP Harcourt – in relation to the ‘tithing men’ who would visit the Gartree Hundred and were responsible for maintaining law and order within the community

HMP Devana – in reference to the Roman road that ran through the Gartree and Harborough area

HMP Welland Oaks – this relates to the River Welland which runs close to the new prison, and the historical Gartree oak tree.

The original plan for the huge prison was rejected unanimously by Harborough District Council’s (HDC) planning committee in April 2022. However, following an appeal by the MoJ in June 2022, the scheme received the go-ahead by the then Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove.

Work started on the facility at the end of October last year. The new prison, in Welland Avenue, will provide more than 1,700 category B prison places.

Councillor King said in a post online that he was completely opposed to the three names being suggested for the new prison. He said: “None of these names came from local residents – and people will be rightly outraged that their heritage and community identities are being hijacked in this way. To try and attach names like Harcourt, Devana or Welland Oaks to a prison is deeply insensitive.

“As the county councillor for Gartree division, I represent several villages which proudly carry the name Harcourt. To now see that name linked forever with a high-security prison is simply unacceptable. Equally, the River Welland and the historic Gartree oak tree are positive symbols of our natural environment – not something that should be tarnished by prison branding.

“Local people never wanted this prison. Their opposition was ignored when planning approval was forced through.

“And now they are being asked to pick from a ‘least worst’ list of names they never suggested. That is not real consultation – it is window dressing.

“I will be making it very clear to the Ministry of Justice that residents’ history, heritage and identity must not be misused in this way. Communities deserve respect – not to be branded with a prison they did not ask for. I strongly urge all local residents to do the same.”

The MoJ said it was now inviting the local community “to share feedback and let us know your preferred choice out of the three proposed names”.

A spokesperson said: “At this stage, we are only able to accept feedback and comments on the three options above and will not be considering any new suggestions.”

After receiving feedback, a decision on the recommended name will be made, and approval sought “from the Secretary of State for Justice and ultimately His Majesty the King before making any announcement”, the spokesperson added.

To give feedback, email [email protected] with the subject line ‘Gartree Name’ by Friday, September 26.