County show returning to Market Harborough this summer

Organisers of the Leicestershire County Show have revealed the family-friendly show is returning to Market Harborough once again this summer.

Taking place over two days of the late summer bank holiday on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, the show will once again be held on the 75-acre site located beside the Airfield Business Park in Market Harborough.

“We’re delighted to be returning to Harborough for a fourth successive year,” explains Lisette Taylor, Leicestershire County Show Chairman. “The show has been extremely popular since it has been held in the area, with thousands of visitors every year. A lot has changed and evolved since our inaugural event and this year we again have plenty of family-friendly entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Also, this year we are pleased to be supporting Coping with Cancer in Leicestershire and Rutland as our nominated charity.”

This year’s main attraction will be the Flyin’ Ryan Motorcycle Stunt Show. Ryan’s two 30-minute displays are guaranteed to thrill both young and old with jumps through fire, freestyle tricks, jaw-dropping wheelie stunts and even the occasional moment of comedy.

“We are really excited about our plans for the 2019 show, and Flyin’ Ryan’s daredevil tricks will set the tone for a weekend of action and excitement alongside the more traditional fun of the County Show.” adds Lisette.

Celebrating livestock and agriculture remain very much at the heart of the Leicestershire County Show. Schedules and entry forms for the traditional agricultural categories including Equine, Livestock and Cattle are all now live on the website.

Entertainment for all the family will include a bouncy castle, donkey rides and The Sheep Show, an educational and highly entertaining event where different breeds of sheep take centre stage to be sheared and even do a bit of dancing!

Tickets will be £10 at the gate, but those who wish to attend can avoid the queues and take advantage of a £2 per ticket discount by buying tickets online in advance. Parking is free and under 14s go free with an accompanying adult.

Tickets and exhibiting information are available at www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk