Construction of new HQ for Joules in Market Harborough enters next phase

Construction work on a new headquarters for Market Harborough-based retail giant Joules has entered its second phase.

Demolition work has started on the Compass House, the former base of Travelsphere, off Rockingham Road, which is being partially flattened as part of the multi-million pound development.

An artist's impression of the finished building

When complete in roughly a year’s time, the complex will include a multi-storey car park, landscaped gardens and ‘mock shops’ for training and marketing.

It will centre all staff on one site, with them relocating from several offices on the Point Business Park opposite.

Joules bought the site off holiday firm G Touring last year.